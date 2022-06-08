 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sought for failing to return to Sioux City work release facility

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections said a man failed to report back to a work release facility in Sioux City on Tuesday

According to a new release, Richard Allen Martinez, convicted of robbery in the second degree and other charges in Crawford County, didn't return to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required.

Martinez, 27, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 17, 2021.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts should contact local police. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One of the largest living things on Earth is also edible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News