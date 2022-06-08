Man sought for failing to return to Sioux City work release facility

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections said a man failed to report back to a work release facility in Sioux City on Tuesday
According to a new release, Richard Allen Martinez, convicted of robbery in the second degree and other charges in Crawford County, didn't return to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required.
Martinez, 27, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 17, 2021.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts should contact local police.
