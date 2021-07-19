Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show returning to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Mannheim Steamroller will be returning for its long-awaited holiday show at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. on Nov. 26.
According to Mannheim Steamroller founder and creator Chip Davis, due to COVID-19 concerns, 2020 was the first year in 35 years that the band couldn't tour its holiday show.
"We couldn't be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience," he said.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.