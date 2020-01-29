Marathon, Iowa teen named 2020 Iowa Pork Queen

MARATHON, Iowa -- A Sioux Central High School senior was selected as the 2020 Iowa Pork Queen for the Iowa Pork Producers Association at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines on Jan. 23.

Abby Bean, the daughter of Christine (Locke) and Craig Bean of Marathon, Iowa, competed with 14 other Iowans for the title. Competition included interviewing and communication exercises as well as judging based on skill, poise, presentation and overall pork industry and agriculture knowledge.

A nine-year veteran of Iowa 4-H, member of the Iowa 4-H State Council and vice president of her FFA chapter, Bean plans to major in animal feed science and ag marketing in college. Her goal is to own her own livestock business.

Two other Iowans, Caleb Hogan, of Monticello, and Alexis Berte, of Algona, were selected as Pork Ambassadors. The trio will attend and assist with various events, including in-state and out-of-state pork promotions and educational activities during a year-long reign.

