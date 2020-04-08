Martina McBride's Orpheum concert rescheduled for September

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Country superstar Martina McBride, who was originally slated to perform on April 18 at the Orpheum Theatre, has rescheduled her concert for Sept. 24.

The original date was postponed to the current COVID-19 global health crisis.

A multiple Grammy nominee, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date, including 20 top 10 singles and six umber one hits.

All tickets will be honored for the new concert date. For those not able to attend McBride's new concert date. For those not able to attend the new date, refunds can be requested by at your point of purchase.

If you have questions, contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, extension 6.

