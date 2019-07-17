SIOUX CITY -- Morning commuters had to navigate through flooded streets and highways as nearly 3 inches of pounding rain came to Sioux City shortly after 7 a.m., but the storms largely left the area by mid-morning.
In its place will be sweltering humidity and high heat, said Todd Heitkamp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Expect a high near 95 and a heat index of near 106 on Wednesday," he said. "Siouxland will be under an excessive heat warning that may continue for the remainder of the week."
That will certainly be the case for Thursday and Friday, which will both be carbon copies of Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and mid-70s lows.
"While such temps are above normal for Siouxland, they cannot be considered abnormal," Heitkamp said.
A cool system will bring high temps down to the mid-80s and low-90s for the weekend.
"I'm sure that will be a relief to people who don't like hot weather," Heitkamp said.
