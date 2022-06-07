 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'MasterChef Junior Live!' hits the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Featuring winners, finalists and fan favorites from the popular Fox TV "MasterChef Junior" reality series, the "2022 MasterChef Junior Live!" tour will come to Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. on Sept. 15.

The tour will feature mouth-watering cooking demonstrations, intriguing challenges and all of the ingredients needed for an evening of family-friendly fun.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunning sunrises and sunsets across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News