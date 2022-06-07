'MasterChef Junior Live!' hits the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15

SIOUX CITY -- Featuring winners, finalists and fan favorites from the popular Fox TV "MasterChef Junior" reality series, the "2022 MasterChef Junior Live!" tour will come to Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. on Sept. 15.
The tour will feature mouth-watering cooking demonstrations, intriguing challenges and all of the ingredients needed for an evening of family-friendly fun.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
