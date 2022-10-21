 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Menopause The Musical' to reschedule its Orpheum performance

menopause the musical
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, "Menopause The Musical," originally scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., has been rescheduled for March 4, 2023.

All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. All patrons should hold onto their tickets for no date and time as no further action is needed. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available until Nov. 18.

For ticket inquiries, contact the Orpheum Theatre box office at 712-279-4850. 

