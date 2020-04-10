MidAmerican Energy Co. donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate $500,000 to support local organizations that assist in local food insecurity relief as well as other COVID-19-related response efforts throughout the company's service area.

The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has made a pledge to more than 30 organizations which funds local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies that address hunger and other urgent community needs.

Locally, United Way of Siouxland will receive $25,000 and the Food Bank of Siouxland will receive $10,000.

"This pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and nonprofits everywhere," Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy's vice president of economic connections and integration, said in a statement. "We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being."

The company is focusing its donations to support organizations that can rapidly respond to essential local needs. Funded organizations have demonstrated their wide-reach and ability to serve their regional populations.