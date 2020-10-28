 Skip to main content
MidAmerican Energy to present Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center
Trick of Treat at the Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY -- More than 35 local businesses will be handing out candy to families during Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. 

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Attendees should enter through the Primebank Box Office Entrance, 401 Gordon Drive, and follow one-way traffic around the venue.

The first 100 trick-or-treaters through the door will receive a free MidAmerican Energy Company reusable bag. Organizers will be instituting a series of safety protocol to ensure a safe and responsible event. 

