 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Midwest Survival Guide Tour' comic Charlie Berens coming to the Orpheum

  • 0
charlie berens
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Charlie Berens will be bringing his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour," Sept. 9 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A Wisconsin native, an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and host, and the creator of viral "Manitowoc Minute," Berens has been featured on Fox, CBS, TBS Digital and MTV News. He is a frequent contributor on the Funny or Die website.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News