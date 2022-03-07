'Midwest Survival Guide Tour' comic Charlie Berens coming to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Charlie Berens will be bringing his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour," Sept. 9 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
A Wisconsin native, an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and host, and the creator of viral "Manitowoc Minute," Berens has been featured on Fox, CBS, TBS Digital and MTV News. He is a frequent contributor on the Funny or Die website.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.