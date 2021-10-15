Midwest's best cornhole athletes converge for tournament at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Some of the top cornhole players from 12 states will be vying for bragging rights and for more than $5,000 in winnings during the 17th American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Midwest Conference Tournament, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The tournament, which began Friday, will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday. The teams, including the Sioux City Major cornhole team, will be vying for points needed to qualify for the ACO World Championships, which will be held July 25 - 30, 2022, in Branson, Missouri.

Cornhole is a popular lawn game that is also called sack toss, bean bag toss or, even, bags, for short. Established in 2005, ACO is the official World Governing Body for the sport.

Tyson Events Center general manager Tim Savona said he is happy that the ACO is making its first trip to Sioux City.

"The enthusiasm for the game and the professional sport of cornhole continue to build around the country," he said. "We look forward to sharing in that enthusiasm with new and familiar faces in Sioux City."

