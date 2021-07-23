 Skip to main content
Mike McCormick, interpretive center director and retired Sioux City police officer, dies at 69
Mike McCormick, interpretive center director and retired Sioux City police officer, dies at 69

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center closed Friday in remembrance of its executive director Mike McCormick, who died Thursday at age 69 after losing a battle with cancer.

McCormick, a retired Sioux City police sergeant, had led the riverfront attraction, which highlights the Lewis & Clark expedition, since May 2019. He had held several other roles with the center since it opened in 2002.

In 2011, McCormick played a key role in protecting the centers and its contents from from historic flooding on the Missouri River that summer.  

Joining the Sioux City police force in 1974, McCormick rose to the rank of sergeant before retiring after 39 years of service with the department.

Services are pending for McCormick. 

