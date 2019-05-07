SIOUX CITY -- Mike McCormick has been named executive director of the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Betty Strong Encounter Center.
He will succeed Marcia Poole, who will retire May 30.
McCormick will oversee the center's daily operations, staff, long-range planning, budget, safety and security, repairs and maintenance.
A retired Sioux City Police Department Sergeant, McCormick has held several roles with the center since it opened in 2002.
Tracy Bennett has joined the center as assistant director. She will produce Sunday and weekday programs for the Betty Strong Encounter Center in addition to developing community outreach and partnerships to build upon the center's impact.
Bennett has served as co-director of Siouxland Movement Art Center since 1983; dance coordinator at Morningside College since 2004; and co-artistic director of Ballet Sioux for more than 25 years.