SIOUX CITY -- Missionary Ennie Hickman will be the keynote speaker for the 23rd annual Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools, Sept. 22, at the Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City.
Sponsored by the Catholic School Foundation of the Diocese of Sioux City, the theme for this year's dinner is "Set Your Faith on Fire!"
For almost two decades, Hickman has been one of the most respected and sought-after ministry leaders in America. His raw and honest communications, a passion for following Jesus, and his simple and ancient approach to Christian living has aided God in transforming the lives of tens of thousands.
The Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools serves as the single largest fundraiser benefiting 16 Catholic school systems throughout Northwest Iowa. More than 6,000 students receive a faith-based education every year with 100 percent of the proceeds from the dinner being distributed back to the schools in the form of educational enhancement grants.
The 2018 Bishop's Dinner raised more than $200,000.
Tickets to the dinner will go on sale Aug. 1 and can be purchased at scdiocese.org or by calling 712-255-7933.