WOODBURY COUNTY -- Power remains out at the small Woodbury County town of Hornick after efforts to contain the breach of a levee on the West Fork of the Big Sioux City proved unsuccessful, Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Coordinator, said during a Friday morning news conference at Western Iowa Tech Community College's Security Insititute.
Nearly all of the 250 Hornick residents have evacuated town, Socknat said. Only one road, in and out of town, remain open. It is to be used exclusively by emergency responders and personnel.
Meanwhile, the American Red Cross will continue to operate an emergency shelter at Westwood School in nearby Sloan.
According to Socknot, just one person reportedly stayed at the emergency shelter, Thursday night.
"Others have apparently found arrangements with family or friends," she said.
Sioux City Fire Chief Tom Everett said he continues to monitor levels on the Missouri River after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raised water released at Gavins Point Dam, near Yankton, S.D.
Everett said the Missouri River is currently sitting at 25.97 feet on Friday morning. That is expected to climb to around 30.8 feet when it crests around 9 p.m. Saturday.
This is likely to cause "some minor flooding along the riverfront," he said.
Currently, this flooding is likely to last a few hours, Everett said, and may impact the I-29 interchange on Hamilton Blvd.
Everett was quick to add that this won't be as severe or as long-lasting as it was when the Missouri River flooded in the summer of 2011.
"That year, the Missouri remained at 35 feet for a considerable amount of time," he said.
Still, Everett said people should avoid the riverfront for the next several days as the City of Sioux City and Woodbury County Emergency Management continue to implement precautions.
This includes filling a berm at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, according to facilities manager Mike McCormick, Friday morning.
McCormick said the Interpretive Center will be closed in the event of flooding.
Everett said he didn't expect flooding from the Floyd River, the Big Sioux River or Perry Creek. He added that other Sioux City neighborhoods aren't likely to see any flooding.