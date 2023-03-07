SIOUX CITY -- The Mitchell, S.D. High School Show Choir won big, taking multiple awards during the 30th annual "Sing All About It!" Show Choir Invitational, held March 4, at East High School.

Mitchell's Friend de Coup varsity show choir took home Grand Champion honors, beating out first runner-up Sioux Falls O'Gorman Ovation for the top prize at the competition, which attracted 15 middle and high school choirs from the tristate area.

Mitchell's Friend de Coup also earned the prize for Best Vocal, beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt Executive Suite; the prize for Best Choreography, beating Bishop Heelan Catholic High School's Harmonia Mundi; and Best Band, beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt Capitol Harmony and the Westwood Community School District's Rebelaires, from Sloan, Iowa.

East High School's "Sing All About It!" is a three-time FAME Aspire-nominated competition and the winner of the 2019 national Aspire Award. It is also, annually, the Sioux City Community School District's largest extracurricular event.