Monday morning fire destroys commercial building in Sioux City's mid-city district

  Updated
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The cause of a Monday morning commercial building structure fire remains under investigation, said Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins.

At around 2 a.m. Monday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at 1530 Steuben St. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke visible from the one-story building and fire throughout the structure.

Due to high heat and the weakening of the structure, firefighters exited the building while water was applied to the exterior. Several propane trucks used for forklifts, inside the building, ruptured and caused further explosions.

The buildings was used as a freight transfer facility, consisting of approximately 62 overhead doors. Nobody was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Collins said the building was red-tagged by the City Inspection Services. Several tractor-trailers, parked near the building, also received varying degrees of damage.

