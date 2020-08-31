Monday morning rains give way to a mostly dry workweek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Following a morning thunderstorm, much of Siouxland will see plenty of sunshine Monday as the high temp will reach the mid 70s.

However, this daytime high is still slightly below normal for Sioux City, Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.

"The average high for Sioux City is 80 and the low is around 57," he explained. "We'll see temps either above or below these norms for the rest of the week."

That's due to a series of fast-moving fronts in the forecast this week.

For instance, Monday and Tuesday will have calm winds with highs of 76 and 78, respectively. On Wednesday, southwest breezes will quickly warms things up with a high near 90.

While Thursday will be sunny, the temp will likely top off at 79.

Things will heat up again on Friday. The high will hit 84. Saturday will likely be even warmer. The forecast high will be 90 degrees.

"Even though Siouxland will be up and down in terms of temperatures, it will remain mostly precipitation-free," Temeyer said. "After Monday morning's rain, we probably won't be seeing any additional rain in the next seven days,."

