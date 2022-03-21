Monday morning shooting in Sioux City's mid-town area sent one to the hospital

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred in the mid-city area, early Monday morning.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shots fired report on the 1600 block of Nebraska Street.

Officers located a man who said two men, armed with guns, approached his residence.

When he confronted one of the men through an open window, the subject reportedly fired a shot and, then, ran through a front door. The resident armed himself. After the subject shot at him, the resident shot back.

The subject who had fired the shot fled the area. A few minutes later, he arrived at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's with life-threatening injuries, the police said in a news release.

The second subject who went into the residence also fled the scene. His identity is not known.

According to the police, both the resident and the subject shot know each other and this was part of an ongoing feud. Sgt. Jeremy McClure said no names are being released at this time and no charges have been filed.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.