Monday morning snow melts during late-season flurry

SIOUX CITY -- Monday morning's snow didn't stand much of a chance as above-freezing temps quickly melted all of the white stuff.

That should be expected with most late-in-the-season snows, said Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"While we can have snow into May, any accumulations will melt as soon as they hit the ground," he said.

Precipitation will be out of Siouxland by early afternoon, leaving behind cloudy skies and a daytime high near 40. Light north/northwest winds will keep the overnight low down to 26.

Tuesday will see a very slight chance for snow showers, especially late in the afternoon. Otherwise, the high will top off at 45.

Wednesday brings another slight chance for snow before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny skies will heat things up to 49 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday through Sunday will temps reaching the 60s with dry conditions and plenty of sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.