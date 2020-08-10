Monday morning storm brings wind, rain to Siouxland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect a clear and cool Tuesday, following a morning of storms on Monday throughout Siouxland.

Heavy winds of more than 50 mph brought down tree limbs and electrical lines as a cold front entered Siouxland at around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The fast-moving system left around 0.38 inches of rain at Sioux Gateway Airport, according to Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"However, Hinton, Iowa reported nearly 96/100th of an inch and North Sioux City reported more than an inch during the same time frame," he said. "Accumulation varied greatly."

Such thunderstorms are common in mid-August, Adams said. And so are days with varying temperature extremes.

"Sioux City had high temperatures and humidity on Sunday and a forecast high in the upper 70s on Monday," he explained. "Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s, but mostly dry."

"We're inching closer to fall weather," Adams continued. "We'll have plenty of hot days but you'll see a bit of a cooldown in the coming month or so."

