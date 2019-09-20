SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development Inc. (MHRD) executive director Mark Monson will be retiring in December after 30 years with the organization that has distributed more than $38 million to Woodbury County nonprofit organizations and governmental bodies.
Monson also served as MRHD president from 2004 until his term expired in 2017.
"It was been extremely rewarding to see what a MRHD grant or MRHD gift can do to fire up citizens to achieve their service goals," Monson said.
MRHD will continue its mission of improving the quality of life of Woodburt citizens, he said.
MHRD will hire a part-time executive director to replace Monson. For more information, go to MRHDiowa.org.
MRHD is the nonprofit that holds the license fr gaming in Woodbury County. Its funding is generated from the agreement between MRHD and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City which allows Hard Rock to run a gaming operation in Woodbury County using MHRD's gaming license.