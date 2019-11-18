Monster X Tour Monster Truck Show coming to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time, the Monster X Tour Monster Trucks will be coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for three monster dirt shows, May 8 and 9.
Featuring monster trucks with such nicknames as "Kamikaze," "Anger Management" and "Rat Nasty," the show will have incredible, 10,000-pound, car-crashing giants compete in racing wheelie contests and rocking the house with amazing freestyle action.
-
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Primebank Box Office or at TysonCenter.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
