SOLDIER, Iowa -- A Moorhead, Iowa, man died in a rollover accident Monday night on a county road south of Soldier.
Responding to a call at 7:45 p.m., investigators discovered a 1996 Chevrolet S10 in a ditch at 260th Street and Highway 183. It appeared that the pickup rolled several times and sustained heavy damage.
Officials say the driver, Clint Bothwell, 42, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Monona County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Soldier Fire and EMS, Moorhead Fire and Rescue, and Burgess Health Center Ambulance.
This accident is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.