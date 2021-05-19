More than 1,100 Farmers to Families food boxes to be distributed Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A Farmers to Families Food Box event, a partnership between the Community Action Agency of Siouxland and the Sunnybrook Hope Center, will be hosting a USDA sponsored, drive-thru food giveaway at 10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive.

More than 1,100 boxes of food will be distributed at this event.

"Food insecurity has remained high in Siouxland throughout the pandemic," Community Action Agency executive director Jean Logan said. "Farmers to Families food boxes allow us to be the conduit between those that produce food with those that need it."

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has helped deliver nearly 170 million boxes of fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats in the last year. Those wanting to pick up a food box are asked to enter the church parking lot on Sunnybrook Drive.

"We are excited to partner with Community Action Agency for this event," Hope Center operations director Gary Blankers said. "Having partners like them has been so beneficial to everyone who is struggling during these times."

A second Farmers to Families Food Box event will be held at Sunnybrook Church at 10 a.m. May 27.

For more about Community Action Agency of Siouxland, visit caasiouxland.org. You can find out more information on the Hope Center at sunnybrookhopecenter.org.

