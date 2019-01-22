SIOUX CITY -- Freezing drizzle kept Sioux City streets slick Tuesday while steadily falling temperatures conditions chilly.
Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the drizzle will change into all snow after 10 a.m. However, don't expect much in snow accumulation.
"Sioux City is likely to get less than one inch of snow from this system," he said.
Indeed, much of Siouxland remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Masters said that means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. In addition to slippery roads, commuter may encounter patchy blowing snow that can reduce visibility significantly.
However, Masters warned that the real news will come from north winds gusting as high as 30 mph as well as daytime temps that will dip to as low as 15 by 4 p.m.
After that, Siouxland will see temps go from Wednesday's seasonal high of 29 to a blistering cold high of 13 on Thursday to partly sunny skies on Friday, with a high near 20.
"We'll be all over the map in terms of temps," Masters said. "Outside of a few chances for snow, we'll be relatively dry for the remainder of the workweek."