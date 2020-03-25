Morningside College moves to online classes for remainder of semester, due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College announced Wednesday that it will shift to online course work for the remainder of its spring semester.

This is due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

According to an update that Morningside President John Reynders sent to students, there will be no in-person classes and all May Term classes have been cancelled. Any junior or senior who hasn't completed a May Term before graduating in May will have that requirement waived.

As part of this decision, Morningside will be closing its residential halls, effective at noon April 8, though students are encourage to move out at their earliest convenience. Students are asked not to return to campus if they or anyone they've been in contact with experience coronavirus symptoms.

Students will receive a yet-to-determined refund or credit for vacating residential halls early. Those details will be worked out in the next few weeks.