Morningside College postpones graduation ceremonies to August due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Morningside College will be postponing its commencement ceremonies until late this summer.
A combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony and reception will be held at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 8, Morningside President John Reynders wrote in a letter sent to students on Thursday.
This comes one day after Morningside announced it would move all undergraduate classes online for the rest of semester and that residential halls would close April 8.
"I am sure you can appreciate the circumstances that make this necessary, but it doesn't make it easy to process," Reynders wrote. "The traditions and events lost to this decision are significant. However, the health and well-being of our campus community and beyond are of greater importance and makes this action necessary."
Earlier, Briar Cliff University decided to postponed its graduation ceremonies.
That ceremony, originally slated for May 10 at the Orpheum Theatre, was postponed as a result of public health recommendations that no public gatherings of 50 or more people be held within the next 60 days, the school said. The college's week of commencement events had been scheduled to start May 5.
New dates have not yet been set.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.