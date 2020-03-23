You are the owner of this article.
Morningside College president to delay retirement for year due to coronavirus concerns
Morningside College president to delay retirement for year due to coronavirus concerns

Morningside President John Reynders retires

In light of the coronavirus crisis John Reynders, president of Morningside College, is delaying his retirement by one year. Originally slated to retire in June 2021, he will now retire in June 2022. This gives the college more time to conduct a nationwide search for a new leader.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College President John Reynders has agreed to delay his retirement by one year in light of the COVID-19 health crisis.

At the helm for a record 21 years, Reynders had announced he'd be retiring from the post in June 2021. 

Now at the request of Morningside College Board of Directors Craig Struve, the nationwide presidential search has been suspended for one year, and Reynders will stay on until June 2022.

"When I announced my retirement in February, I shared that a key factor in my decision was that the timing was right for Morningside," Reynders said in a statement on Monday. "While I firmly believe that Morningside will emerge from (the COVID-19 crisis) successfully, I also know there will be an immense challenge in doing so."

While Reynders said he and his wife was looking forward to retirement, they wanted to leave the college "in the best possible position for its next leader." 

"The Morningside community is unlike any other," he said, "and I am honored to be a part of it." 

