SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College is inviting fans to join in their 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football National Championship on Jan. 26.
The recognition event for the football team, basketball games and swimming meet is free of charge and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to wear their Mustang gear.
Morningside Champions Day will kick off hosting the Great Plans Athletic Conference (GPAC) wrestling duals. Morningside will take on Dakota Wesleyan at 10 a.m.; Midland at 11:30 a.m.; and Northwestern at 1 p.m. on the Hindman-Hobbs Center. Admission to the wrestling meet is $8 for adults and $3 for children. Men's and women's swimming will also be in action in the Hindman-Hobbs Center, beginning at noon as they take on Simpson College. Admission to the swim meet is free.
A basketball doubleheader kicks off at 2 p.m. in Allee Gymnasium. The 8th ranked Mustang women's basketball team will face the 1st ranked Dakota Wesleyan, followed by the 2nd ranked Mustang men's basketball team facing the 18th ranked Dakota Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Admission to both basketball games is free.
After the basketball games and a short intermission, Morningside will host a celebration event for the 2018 NAIA Football National Champions in Allee Gymnasium. Admission is free.