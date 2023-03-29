SIOUX CITY — A Siouxland native has been named the new executive director for Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), the nonprofit's board of directors announced Wednesday.

With more than 15 years of experience working in the nonprofit and public sector, Gleiser holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute.

"We're pleased to name (Gleiser) as our new executive director," MRHD president Steve Huisenga said. "His knowledge of the community and work experience will be a great asset."

Gleiser will succeed Katie Colling, who had served in the post since 2019.

"Katie has been an amazing director and she will be sorely missed," Huisenga said of Colling, who was the second executive director in the organization's history.

"It truly has been an honor to serve the MRHD Board of Directors and see the wonderful benefits that gaming revenue have had in the community," Colling said. "I'll continue to support MRHD's good work from afar, especially while enjoying retirement and traveling to visit family and friends."

Gleiser assumed his new role effective Wednesday.

"I'm excited to continue MRHD's history of partnering with the nonprofits and local governments in the community, and I look forward to working with the leadership at Hard Rock," Gleiser said. "It's a great privilege to have gaming license in Iowa, and so is being able to serve our community in this capacity."

MRHD is a nonprofit organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County. Its funding is generated from an agreement between MRHD and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Sioux City, which allows Hard Rock to run a gaming operation in Woodbury County under MRHD's gaming license.