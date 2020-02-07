MRHD awards $300,000 in scholarships to 4 Woodbury County colleges

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) has granted $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges.

MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University, Morningside College, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and St. Luke’s College of Nursing. The colleges will administer the scholarships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, work and live in Woodbury County, according to a press release. Remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement.

Students who attend Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships, which are awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.

MRHD awarded $300,000 in scholarship funding to the four colleges in 2019; $250,000 in 2018 and 2017; $150,000 in 2016, and $100,000 in 2015. This year’s college scholarships bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations to almost $40 million since 1994.

Education is one of five key areas in the MRHD Grants Program. The others are Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and religious; Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; and Leisure, Cultural and Historical.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0