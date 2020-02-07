MRHD awards $300,000 in scholarships to 4 Woodbury County colleges
MRHD awards $300,000 in scholarships to 4 Woodbury County colleges

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) has granted $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges. 

MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University, Morningside College, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and St. Luke’s College of Nursing. The colleges will administer the scholarships. 

MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, work and live in Woodbury County, according to a press release. Remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement. 

Students who attend Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships, which are awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.

MRHD awarded $300,000 in scholarship funding to the four colleges in 2019; $250,000 in 2018 and 2017; $150,000 in 2016, and $100,000 in 2015. This year’s college scholarships bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations to almost $40 million since 1994.

Education is one of five key areas in the MRHD Grants Program. The others are Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and religious; Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; and Leisure, Cultural and Historical.

