SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded a total of $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges Wednesday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.
MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University; Morningside College; and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC); and St. Luke’s College of Nursing.
MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, work and live in Woodbury County. However, remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement. The colleges will administer the scholarships.
Students who attended Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships which will be awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.
MRHD awarded $250,000 in scholarship funding to the four colleges in 2018 and 2017; $150,000 in 2016; and $100,000 in 2015. This year’s college scholarships bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and projects to almost $35 million since 1994. An additional $2.25 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects.