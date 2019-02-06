Try 1 month for 99¢
MRHD logo

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded a total of $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges Wednesday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University; Morningside College; and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC); and St. Luke’s College of Nursing.

MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, work and live in Woodbury County. However, remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement. The colleges will administer the scholarships.

Students who attended Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships which will be awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.

MRHD awarded $250,000 in scholarship funding to the four colleges in 2018 and 2017; $150,000 in 2016; and $100,000 in 2015. This year’s college scholarships bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and projects to almost $35 million since 1994. An additional $2.25 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles Reporter

Load comments