SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) will be awarding 31 Spring Grants totaling $353,946 to nonprofit organizations and governmental entities at 2 p.m. May 16, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Grants will be awarded in economic development; community improvement and tourism; human services and health services; civic, public, patriotic, charitable and religious; leisure, cultural and historical; and educational.
"MRHD is pleased to award grants to 31 nonprofits and governmental agencies, particularly when funding is so difficult to raise," MRHD president Dakin Schultz said.
MRHD's grant committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year's 31 recipients. The committee's recommendations received approval of MRHD's full board of directors.
This year's Spring Grants will bring MRHDs's total contribution to nonprofits and governmental entities to more than $35 million since 1994. An additional $2 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects.
MRHD, a nonprofit organization, has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.
The public is invited to attend MRHD's Spring Grant ceremonies. A reception will follow.