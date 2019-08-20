{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Muggy conditions will come to Siouxland on Tuesday as heat indices creep close to triple digits, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"While Sioux City's expected high of 89 is a few degrees above normal, dew point in the 70s will make it feel more summer-like," he said.

However, a cool-down will come as early as Tuesday night, when southeast winds switch to the northeast and drop the low to around 65.

The cool air will bring a 60 percent chance for precipitation after midnight on Wednesday. This will continue throughout the daytime hours. 

Masters said cloudy skies and another 60 percent chance for rain will keep Sioux City's high temp to around 75. New rain amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. 

After Wednesday, there will be a gradual warm-up as sunny skies returns to the forecast. Temps will top off at around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Near normal temps in the low-to-mid 80s are expected on Saturday and Sunday. 

