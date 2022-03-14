 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force on multiple charges

tyler robinson
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:

* Tyler Robinson, 26. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and is wanted on a warrant from the Nebraska Department of Corrections for parole violation. Robinson is on parole for convictions related to a kidnapping and weapon charges.

Robinson also has outstanding warrants in Woodbury and Monona Counties.

Anybody with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

