MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force on robbery warrant

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:
* Kang Char, 28. He is 6 feet 10, weighs 360 pounds and is wanted to a Woodbury County warrant for robbery in the first degree.
Anybody with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
