 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force on robbery warrant

  • 0
kang char
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:

* Kang Char, 28. He is 6 feet 10, weighs 360 pounds and is wanted to a Woodbury County warrant for robbery in the first degree.

Anybody with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

The role that nurses play in our community has never been greater. This is why the Journal is asking readers to nominate extraordinary nurses in Siouxland who go above and beyond in delivering compassionate care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen's cousin returns Russian honor over Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News