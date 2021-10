SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Denvy Hoffman, 22. He is 6 foot 5 inches and weighs 285 pounds. Hoffman is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S,. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

