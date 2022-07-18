 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by ICE

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Rafael Mungilla-Sandoval, 27. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and is wanted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for illegally reentering the United States. 

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hip hop artist Tech N9ne to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

Since dropping his first album in 1999, Tech N9ne has earned three gold records, sold more than two million albums, founded his own record label, Strange Music, worked with rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, and made multiple appearances on Forbes's "Hip-Hop Cash Kings" list.

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilian casualties as Russia strikes southern Ukraine city, attacks more in east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News