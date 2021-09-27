 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by the Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by the Fugitive Task Force

alexio cariaga
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Alexio Cariaga, 21. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds. Cariaga is wanted on warrants in Woodbury County for robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and domestic abuse.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

