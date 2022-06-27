 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought felony strangulation charge

michael hegge
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

* Michael Hegge, 21. He is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Hegge is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for felony assault by strangulation.
 
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
 
