MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought felony strangulation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
* Michael Hegge, 21. He is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Hegge is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for felony assault by strangulation.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today