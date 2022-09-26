 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses

  • 0
karom bol
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters detained by police in central Moscow at anti-mobilization rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News