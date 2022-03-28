MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on escape charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:
* Kyle McFarland, 27. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape. McFarland absconded from the Regional Treatment Facility in Sioux City. His original conviction was for sexual abuse.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
* Cassandra Stafford, 37. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 134 pounds and is wanted on a State of Nebraska warrant for failure to appear on a felony drug charge.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email
