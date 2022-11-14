 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

jeffrey krowiorz
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa. 

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.com.

