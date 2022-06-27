 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing , Siding, and Insulation Company
alert

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on felony strangulation charge

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

* Michael Hegge, 21. He is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Hegge is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for felony assault by strangulation.
michael hegge

Hegge
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
 
0 Comments
0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News