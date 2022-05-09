 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on pretrial release warrant

jalond hills
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:

* Jalond Hills, 18. He is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weights 160 pounds, and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for violating a pretrial release.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

  

le McFarland, 27. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape. McFarland absconded from the Regional Treatment Facility in Sioux City. His original conviction was for sexual abuse.

