MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on probation violation

carey phillips
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Carey Phillips, 28. He is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for violating probation. 

Phillips is on probation for a conviction of failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

