MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on terroristic threats charge

miguel benson
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Miguel Benson, 22. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Benson is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for failure to appear on charges of terrorism threats and a weapon violation.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

