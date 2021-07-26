MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Mackenzie Jellema, 37. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Jellema is wanted by the USMS for violation of federal probation. She was placed on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.