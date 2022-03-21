 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought on failure to appear charge

  • Updated
  • 0
cassandra stafford
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the following person:

* Cassandra Stafford, 37. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 134 pounds and is wanted on a State of Nebraska warrant for failure to appear on a felony drug charge.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 

